BBC Sport - Hadleigh Parkes: Wales centre excited for wire cages and hostile crowds against Argentina

Cages and hostile crowds exciting - Parkes

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes says the expected hostility of Argentina's home crowd excites him.

Wales take on the Pumas over two Tests on 9 and 16 June off the back of beating South Africa in Washington DC.

Top videos

Video

Cages and hostile crowds exciting - Parkes

Video

World Cup countdown: Owen stuns Argentina - 1998

Video

Scotland 78: A Love Story

Video

African referees filmed taking cash

  • From the section News
Video

Frankie Boyle checks out Moscow's Luzhniki stadium

Video

Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986

Video

England players must believe - Walker

Video

World title fights will come - Frampton

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dunlop delight at 'incredible' 18th TT win

Video

Throwback to when England won the World Cup

Video

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired