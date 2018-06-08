Prop Wyn Jones ruled out of Wales tour

Prop Wyn Jones has been capped nine times by Wales

Prop Wyn Jones has been ruled out of Wales' Test series in Argentina due to a calf injury.

The 26-year-old was hurt in training on Wednesday, ending his chance of winning a 10th cap against the Pumas in San Juan on Saturday.

Scarlets team-mate Rob Evans will now start after initially being named among the replacements, with Ospreys' Nicky Smith promoted to the bench.

Jones will head home for treatment with Wales yet to call-up a replacement.

The loose-head only returned to action last month for his region after picking up a hamstring injury during the Six Nations.

The Llandovery product, who made his Wales debut last summer against Tonga, had established himself as Evans' deputy for both club and country before struggling with injury.

Evans, who has 25 caps, will add experience to a Wales pack which contains five players with less than 10 appearances.