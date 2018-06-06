Wales captain Ellis Jenkins 'frustrated' at being rested for Argentina - Warren Gatland

Ellis Jenkins (L), Tomos Williams (C) and Gareth Anscombe started against South Africa but are out of the XV to face Argentina

Coach Warren Gatland says Ellis Jenkins is "frustrated" after going from captaining Wales to being left out of the side completely.

The Cardiff Blues flanker led Wales for the first time last week as they beat South Africa 22-20 in Washington.

But Gatland gives James Davies a chance at open-side in Saturday's first Test against Argentina, with the uncapped Aaron Wainwright as bench back-up.

"Ellis is fine. He is a little bit frustrated," Gatland admitted.

"He had a good game last weekend but we have said all along this tour is about giving players an opportunity.

"James need an opportunity, we did not get Aaron on last week and we would like to see him have a bit of time.

"Before the tour started we said everyone would be involved in the 23 and we tried to stick to that.

"I see Ellis being a part of that next week. We have not changed any of our thinking around what we were trying to achieve.

"Some of the players get an opportunity to back up. We thought they had done okay and they go again.

"Other players get a chance to start."

Patchell 'back on the horse'

Rhys Patchell is another to benefit from Gatland's desire to give opportunities to as many players as possible ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The fly-half takes the starting role from Gareth Anscombe, forming an all-Scarlets fulcrum in San Juan with scrum-half Gareth Davies and inside centre Hadleigh Parkes, while Scott Williams at 13 has only recently left Parc y Scarlets for Ospreys.

"We had a debate about that, about carrying on with Gareth," Gatland added.

"The 9-10-12-13 combination we have picked is familiar with each other at the Scarlets and that is one of the reasons we went with that change at 10.

"We have been pleased with Rhys when he has played at 10, particularly towards the end of the season with his performances.

"He started the Six Nations well but found the step up against England a bit of a challenge [Wales losing 12-6 at Twickenham].

"We told him to get back on the horse as quick as he could and he learned from that Six Nations experience.

"I don't think the pressure had anything to do with it, just the step up in intensity.

"I think he will be a better player for the experience and hopefully we will see that on Saturday."