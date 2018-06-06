Scotland: Jamie Ritchie & James Lang to make debuts v Canada; Grant Gilchrist captain

Jamie Ritchie, 21, has enjoyed a strong season in Edinburgh's back row

Summer international: Canada v Scotland Venue: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton Date: Sunday, 10 June Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC Sport website; text commentary on BBC Sport website

Edinburgh flanker Jamie Ritchie and Harlequins playmaker James Lang will make their Scotland debuts in their first summer Test against Canada.

Two other players - Edinburgh lock Lewis Carmichael and Glasgow Warriors fly-half Adam Hastings - could also win their first caps from the bench.

With tour captain Stuart McInally injured, Edinburgh team-mate Grant Gilchrist will captain the side.

Fly-half Ruaridh Jackson and hooker Fraser Brown will be vice-captains.

Stuart Hogg, the most capped player in the party, will not feature on Sunday (02:00 BST kick-off), with further Tests to follow against the United States and Argentina.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn will start his first Test at full-back after winning his first caps during the Six Nations on the wing.

Hooker McInally has failed to recover sufficiently from the calf strain he sustained before the squad departed for Canada, meaning Gilchrist - who previously led his country twice on a 2014 tour against Argentina and South Africa - will skipper the side.

Ritchie, a former Scotland Under-20s captain, can play on both flanks and has featured regularly for Edinburgh at open-side in the absence of Test duo Hamish Watson and John Hardie.

He joins club-mate Magnus Bradbury, who wins his third cap, and the experienced David Denton, starting his first Test since February 2016, in the back row.

James Lang (centre) featured in 17 game for Harlequins last season

Lang, 23, normally a fly-half in his intermittent outings at Quins, will start at inside centre, alongside Chris Harris, who features for the first time since his full debut against Wales in this year's Six Nations.

Jackson, who played all his rugby at full-back for Glasgow last season, starts a Test at fly-half for the first time since the Japan tour two years ago.

He will form a half-back partnership with Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, who makes only his second Test start, having won his last cap in February 2016.

Edinburgh prop Allan Dell also returns for the first time since last summer's tour of Australia, after a lengthy spell out through injury.

Scotland team: Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Lee Jones (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Newcastle), James Lang (Harlequins), Bryon McGuigan (Sale); Ruaridh Jackson ((Glasgow - vice-captain), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne (Scarlets); Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow - vice-captain), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), Grant Gilchrist ((Edinburgh - captain), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), James Ritchie (Edinburgh), David Denton (Worcester).

Replacements: George Turner (Glasgow), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Murray McCallum (Edinburgh), Lewis Carmichael (Edinburgh), Luke Hamilton (Leicester), Ali Price (Glasgow), Adam Hastings (Glasgow), Mark Bennett (Edinburgh).