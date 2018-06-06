Australia v Ireland: Wallabies call up reserve hooker Tolu Latu

Australia coach Michael Cheika is struggling to find a replacement for former captain Stephen Moore, who retired in 2017

First Test: Australia v Ireland Date: Saturday, 9 June Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Kick-off: 11:00 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Australia head coach Michael Cheika has added hooker Tolu Latu to his squad for the first Test with Ireland after a knee injury ruled out Jordan Uelese.

The Tongan-born Waratahs forward won the last of his four caps in 2016.

Latu, who had been training with the rest of the squad as cover for Uelese, is now the only hooker in the Wallabies squad with Test experience.

Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Folau Fainga'a, the other hookers in the pool, are both uncapped.

Leicester Tigers hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau was not considered for this month's three-Test series against the Six Nations champions.

Uelese damaged his knee ligaments while playing for the Melbourne Reds last weekend.

"Right now he's our most-capped hooker in Australia, so he's got that little bit of experience playing in the big match atmosphere," said Cheika.

"[Reds reserve hooker] Anaru Rangi has had a really good season with Melbourne too so he's definitely not out of the equation.

"I'm just keen for the two uncapped hookers to have a little experience around."

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is also without his first-choice hooker for their end-of-season tour after captain Rory Best was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Both coaches will name their teams for the first of the three Tests on Thursday.