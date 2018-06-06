BBC Sport - Rob Howley wary of Argentina's 'cohesion and certainty'
Howley wary of Argentina's 'cohesion and certainty'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales assistant coach Rob Howley looks forward to Saturday's first Test against Argentina.
He tells the media what the tourists should expect and recalls his own experiences as Wales made history with a 1999 series win on tour against the Pumas.
