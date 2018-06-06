BBC Sport - Rob Howley wary of Argentina's 'cohesion and certainty'

Howley wary of Argentina's 'cohesion and certainty'

Wales assistant coach Rob Howley looks forward to Saturday's first Test against Argentina.

He tells the media what the tourists should expect and recalls his own experiences as Wales made history with a 1999 series win on tour against the Pumas.

READ MORE: North set for wing return v Pumas

WATCH MORE: Gruelling games & gauchos - Argentina v Wales 1968

Top videos

Video

Howley wary of Argentina's 'cohesion and certainty'

Video

Are street skaters convinced by Olympic skateboarding?

  • From the section Sport
Video

World Cup countdown: Lineker's hat-trick against Poland in 1986

Video

Throwback to when England won the World Cup

Video

World Cup countdown: Suarez handball denies Ghana - 2010

Video

Six Premier League stars not picked for the World Cup

Video

Curry sets NBA finals 3-pointer record

Video

Highlights: Dominant England beat Pakistan to level series

Video

Stumps everywhere! Watch Anderson bowl Azhar

Video

Highlights: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC

Video

Highlights: Northern Ireland fall to Costa Rica defeat

Video

'That's gone miles' - Buttler 'wallops' huge six

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired