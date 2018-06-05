BBC Sport - Gruelling games and gauchos - Wales' 1968 Argentina tour

Gruelling games and gauchos - Pumas v Wales 1968

This summer's tour to Argentina coincides with the 50th anniversary of Wales' first trip to South America, where the Pumas shocked the visitors by winning the series with a victory and a draw.

For Phil Bennett and JPR Williams it was the start of a successful career, for others 1968 would be the only chance they would have to don the Welsh jersey.

At the time, the two matches were not considered official by the Welsh Rugby Union, though were subsequently given Test status when seven players were awarded president's caps in 2013.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with three members of the squad, coached by Clive Rowlands, who share their memories of gruelling games and gauchos.

