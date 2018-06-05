George North set to return to Wales wing against Argentina

The majority of George North's 74 Wales caps have been won on the wing

Argentina v Wales - first Test Venue: Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan Date: Saturday, 9 June Kick-off: 20:40 BST Coverage: Live scores and commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, live commentary on Radio Wales AM and Radio Cymru

George North is set to revert to the wing from centre against Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, 9 June.

The Ospreys player started the 22-20 victory over South Africa in Washington DC at centre, before shifting to his more familiar wing position after Steff Evans injured his knee.

"We're likely to start George on the wing," said Wales assistant Rob Howley.

"There are some lessons from playing at centre, which is only right because he hasn't played there too often."

Worcester Warriors wing Josh Adams is likely to play a part against the Pumas after being called up on Sunday following Evans' withdrawal from the tour.

Adams was the top try scorer in the Aviva Premiership last season after breaking into the first team at the Sixways Stadium in September.

His emergence as an attacking force has impressed the Wales coaches, who are without rested British and Irish Lions backs Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

Argentina's Super Rugby side Jaguares are in fine form having won their last six matches

"He's [Adams] a try scorer and he tends to be in the right place at the right time," said Howley, who played in the last Wales side to have won a series in Argentina in 1999.

"He's got physicality, he runs hard and he can play at full-back, so he gives us a kicking option in the wider channels.

"He's a smart player but the depth that we've got when you think of the players that we've left behind like Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny, he's one player that we would like to develop over the next couple of games as well as the next year."

Prop Samson Lee is a serious doubt and has not trained fully so far on tour due to a lower back injury.

'Cohesive' Pumas

Wales take on Argentina in San Juan - over 700 miles from the Wales base in Buenos Aires at the 25,000-capacity Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario - before a second Test in Santa Fe the following Saturday at the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium, which holds 47,000.

The Pumas are favourites for the series, with Super Rugby side Jaguares in fine form having won their last six matches and likely to form the bulk of the side that faces Wales.

Argentina only select players based in the southern hemisphere for the Test side.

"They've been on tour, so the cohesion and the certainty they'll have about themselves, and the self-belief and confidence - they'll certainly look forward to playing us," Wales attack coach Howely added.

"We're well aware of that, we've tried to prepare as best as we can and we'll prepare as best as we can this week.

"It's going to be a challenge, it's a tough place to come.

"The physicality that they provide at set pieces will be one we look forward to."