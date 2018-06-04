Vincent Koch and George Kruis sign new Saracens contracts

Saracens lock George Kruis takes on Sam Hill of Exeter
Saracens lock George Kruis helped Saracens win the Premiership title for a fourth time when they beat Exeter in the final last month

Saracens forwards Vincent Koch and George Kruis have signed new contracts with the Premiership champions.

South Africa prop Koch, 28, has agreed a four-year deal until 2022 while England lock Kruis, 28, will remain at Allianz Park until the summer of 2021.

"Both of them are phenomenal assets to the club," said Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall.

"We look forward to seeing them continue to develop in a Saracens shirt over the coming seasons."

