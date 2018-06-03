Dan Soper: RBAI director of rugby set to take Ulster assistant role

Dan Soper has guided RBAI to three Ulster Schools' Cup triumphs

RBAI's director of rugby and Banbridge coach Dan Soper is expected to be named as assistant to new Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

New Zealander Soper has guided RBAI to three Ulster Schools' Cup triumphs and also coached Banbridge to the All-Ireland League play-offs this season.

There is still some uncertainly over when new coach McFarland will link up with Ulster.

Last week, Jared Payne was appointed as Ulster defence coach.

This followed the Ulster, Ireland and Lions centre's retirement from playing because of recurring headaches.

Scottish Rugby has said Scotland forwards coach McFarland will serve a nine-month notice period before departing in January, although the Irish province are believed to be confident of striking a deal to get their man in place for the start of next season.