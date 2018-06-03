Gareth Anscombe: 'I'd love to keep playing at 10' for Wales

Gareth Anscombe won his 16th cap for Wales against South Africa after making his debut in August 2015

Gareth Anscombe says he is enjoying playing 10 for Wales and hopes to "put pressure on selectors" to keep him there.

He has Rhys Patchell to contend with on Wales' current tour, after Dan Biggar was given the summer off.

The 27-year-old, who also plays full-back, started at fly-half in Wales' 22-20 victory over South Africa.

"I'd love to keep playing at 10, I'm enjoying my time there and hopefully I'll get another chance," he said.

"Whatever happens I'll do what's best for the team... I'm just enjoying some time in the middle.

"I've got to try and keep building on where I am, hopefully I'll keep improving."

Anscombe celebrates with Cardiff Blues team mate Tomos Williams, who scored a try on his Wales debut

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales after the game in Washington DC, Anscombe said Wales made "hard work" of the win, but their inexperienced players would learned a lot from the match.

"I thought we'd done really well to establish a bit of a lead and the last 20 minutes of that first half we were in control," added Anscombe.

"Looking at half-time and full-time, I would have been pretty disappointed if we'd lost that."

Wales now travel to South America for two Tests against Argentina on 9 June and 16 June, and Anscombe admits they will need to be better than they were against the Springboks.

"They [Argentina] are going to be a different proposition," he said.

"They're a pretty settled group with the Jaguares in Super Rugby. They've had their best season so far and have rolled a few teams in New Zealand.

"We get another week in camp now together, better preparation time, and we've talked about trying to go this tour undefeated and we've given ourselves a chance of that, so it's onwards and upwards."

Unfortunately for Wales, wing Steff Evans is a major doubt for the two Tests after hobbling off against South Africa with a knee injury.