BBC Sport - Wales will 'definitely get better' after South Africa win - Davies
Wales will 'definitely get better' - Davies
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Seb Davies says Wales will "definitely get better" after their victory over South Africa in Washington DC.
The Cardiff Blues flanker said "tough weather conditions" played a part in their performance, but their 22-20 win was their "third on the bounce" against the Springboks.
He said they were now looking forward to two more wins in the tests against Argentina.
