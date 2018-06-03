BBC Sport - Wales made 'hard work' of South Africa win, says Gareth Anscombe
Wales made 'hard work' of win - Anscombe
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe says they made "hard work" of their win over South Africa in Washington DC.
But he credited the young and inexperienced Wales side for fighting back against the momentum shift in the second half, which saw the Springboks take the lead.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired