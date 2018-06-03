BBC Sport - Wales celebrate South Africa win on Hadleigh Parkes' stag do
Wales celebrate win on Parkes' stag do
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales head coach Warren Gatland says his side will celebrate their win over South Africa in Washington DC on Hadleigh Parkes' stag do.
Scarlets centre Parkes came on as a substitute in the 22-20 victory.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired