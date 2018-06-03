Steff Evans: Wales wing a major doubt for Argentina Tests

Evans made his Wales debut against Tonga last summer and has gone on to make a total of 10 appearances

Wales wing Steff Evans is a major doubt for the tour of Argentina after being replaced early on against South Africa.

Evans was replaced after 30 minutes with a knee injury during Wales' 22-20 win in Washington DC after falling awkwardly in a tackle.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland confirmed the Scarlets player is on crutches and will have a scan to determine the severity of the injury.

"It was a hyperextension of the knee," confirmed Gatland.

"He [Steff Evans] is on crutches at the moment hobbling around, so we will need to get him scanned because it doesn't look brilliant at the moment."

Wales have not included Lions pair Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams in the squad, while Worcester wing Josh Adams was released after he was unavailable for the South Africa match because it falls outside World Rugby's international window.

Adams' replacement Ashton Hewitt was ruled out himself after the uncapped Dragons wing suffered a shoulder injury in training.

With Hallam Amos, George North and Tom Prydie the remaining wing options, Adams could be called up for the two Tests in Argentina with the matches now inside the international window.

After being named in Gatland's initial squad, Adams, Luke Charteris and Tomas Francis were withdrawn by Wales because they were made unavailable for the South Africa game by Premiership Rugby, who govern the English clubs.

Despite the injury to Evans, Gatland was pleased with the result against the Springboks, in which Ellis Jenkins captained Wales for the first time.

"He [Ellis Jenkins] was outstanding, a couple of crucial turnovers, and I thought Tomos Williams was excellent as well," added Gatland.

"There are a couple things to work on but for a first cap, he's scored one and charged down for one."

Planning for the future

Gatland brandished critics of their game against South Africa as "bitter and twisted" in the build up

With the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan approaching, Gatland has been using every available opportunity to give fringe players to opportunity to impress.

And against South Africa it was no different, with Tomos Williams picking up his first cap and close to a dozen regular first-time players not in the squad.

"A lot of learning took place today and the guys will be better for that," said Gatland.

"At this level some of our game management was good and at others we need to improve but we got a hell of a lot out of it.

"We were straight up with these guys, they've been well aware we've been trying to develop depth and competition.

"There are 10 or 11 players who aren't here that if their form is good enough, they'll make the World Cup squad but the biggest things I want is having competition.

"We've got a couple of tough games against Argentina now and it's something to look forward to."

Wales play Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, 9 June and in Santa Fe on Saturday, 16 June.