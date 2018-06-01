Nick Wakley to leave Wales Women sevens head coach role

Wakley joined the women's programme following a spell as Ebbw Vale backs coach

Wales Women sevens head coach Nick Wakley will leave his role at the end of the month, the Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed.

He took over in 2016 and oversaw Team Wales' Women sevens at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Wakley's last involvement is the World Series event in Paris on 8-10 June.

"It has been a tough decision," said Wakley, who will also leave his role as backs coach for the international 15s side for a new challenge.

"I've absolutely loved my time here. It's been an amazing experience coaching these talented women. You will not meet a more committed, dedicated and proud group of people," he said.

Wakley was part of Rowland Phillip's coaching staff which helped Wales Women gain automatic qualification for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup.

"There is a very exciting crop of youngsters coming through," he added.

"I'll be watching their development with great interest."