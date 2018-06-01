Cameron Holenstein: Jersey Reds sign former Harlequins prop for 2018-19 season

Cameron Holenstein
Cameron Holenstein is the 15th new signing for Jersey this summer

Jersey Reds have signed former Harlequins prop Cameron Holenstein.

The 23-year-old was recently released by the Premiership club after two years at the Twickenham Stoop.

He made four appearances as a replacement, two in the Premiership and two in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, but his time at Quins was disrupted by injury.

The South African loosehead began his career in the under 19's side at Durban-based Sharks and also had a spell with French side Pau.

"Cameron's talent was enough to get him an opportunity with a Premiership club, but he had limited game-time and has the potential to really develop his career once he's settled in Jersey," said head coach Harvey Biljon.

