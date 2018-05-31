BBC Sport - Best 'not quite ready' for Australia - Schmidt

Best 'not quite ready' for Australia - Schmidt

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says he will not take a risk on Rory Best's hamstring injury after leaving his captain out of the squad for the three-Test tour of Australia.

The Ulster hooker has been replaced by Munster's Niall Scannell with Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony set to share the captaincy duties on the tour.

Schmidt has also hinted that Ulster could still benefit from Joey Carbery's switch from Leinster to Munster after missing out on signing the fly-half.

"I guess [Munster coach] Johann van Graan, the guys in Ulster and [IRFU Performance Director] David Nucifora will put their heads together and see whether there will be any domino effect or whether someone will come in from outside and help Johnny McPhillips [at Ulster]," said Schmidt.

Top videos

Video

Best 'not quite ready' for Australia - Schmidt

Video

Watch Zidane's two goals in 1998 World Cup final

Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

World Cup countdown: Senegal stun champions France - 2002

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired