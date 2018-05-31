Kane Palma-Newport: Bath prop moves to French second-tier side Colomiers

Kane Palma-Newport has not played for Bath since September last year

Bath prop Kane Palma-Newport is to join French second-tier side Colomiers.

The 27-year-old, who had spent his entire career at The Rec, was not offered a new deal by Bath this summer.

Having come through Bath's academy, he made his Premiership debut in 2011 and went on to play 86 first-team games.

"Kane has been a long-time servant to the club and throughout the years his professionalism has been of the highest calibre," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

"His presence around the place will be missed but we all wish him the best with his new challenge in France."