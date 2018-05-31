Joey Carbery: Fly-half to move to Munster for next season

Carbery has scored 22 points in 10 appearances for Ireland

Ireland international fly-half Joey Carbery will move from Leinster to Munster for next season.

Irish head coach Joe Schmidt has confirmed the playmaker has agreed to switch provinces following weeks of speculation over his future.

Carbery, 22, had also been linked with a move to Ulster in recent weeks.

The New Zealand-born star has made 37 appearances for Leinster since his debut in 2016 but has primarily been used as a full-back this season.

Ireland's Grand Slam-winning fly-half Johnny Sexton is the first-choice number 10 for Leinster with Carbery and Ross Byrne both competing for game time as his deputies.

In a season when Leinster won their fourth European Cup title and were also crowned Pro14 champions, Carbery started just one game at fly-half, despite being the understudy to Sexton within the national squad.

