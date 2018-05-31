BBC Sport - Tomos Williams: Scrum-half ready to 'show what I can do' on Wales debut

Tomos Williams is excited at the prospect of making his Wales debut against South Africa on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Cardiff Blues scrum-half is the only uncapped player in Warren Gatland's side for the Test in Washington DC, USA.

But it is still a largely experimental side as George North and Cory Hill are the only players retained from the Six Nations win over France in March, with North switching from wing to centre.

South Africa's side is even less experienced, with coach Rassie Erasmus handing debuts to seven players in his starting XV.

