BBC Sport - Wales make 13 changes for South Africa Test in Washington

Wales coach Warren Gatland has made 13 changes for the Test against South Africa in Washington DC on Saturday.

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams is the only uncapped player in a team captained by Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins.

George North and Cory Hill are the only players remaining from the Six Nations win over France in Cardiff in March.

