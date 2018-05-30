BBC Sport - Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth reveals Alex Goode's passion for fancy dress

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Saracens' Richard Wigglesworth says team-mate Alex Goode has got a real passion for fancy dress.

Speaking to Chris Jones and Ugo Monye on the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, scrum-half Wigglesworth spoke about a time recently when Goode deliberately turned up in a costume after telling the rest of the squad not to wear any fancy dress.

Wigglesworth said: "He's the fancy dress king, whenever we go away on trips and stuff he organises it all, he lives for fancy dress."

