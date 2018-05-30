BBC Sport - More South African teams welcome to Pro14 - Richard Holland

More South African teams welcome to Pro14 - Holland

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland says he would welcome more South African teams to join the Pro14 following the introduction of Cheetahs and Southern Kings last season.

He says they have been "a great addition" to the league.

