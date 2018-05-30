Franco Mostert and Ruan Dreyer: Gloucester sign South Africa internationals

Franco Mostert is in the South Africa squad for the summer test series with England

Gloucester have signed South Africa internationals Franco Mostert and Ruan Dreyer from Super Rugby side Lions.

Both players previously worked with Cherry and Whites head coach Johan Ackermann when he was in charge of the Lions.

Lock Mostert, 27 has won 18 caps for the Springboks and is in their squad for the summer test series with England.

Prop Dreyer, also 27, has been capped four times.

"I'm excited about this move because it's a new chapter in our lives," Mostert told the club website.

"I am beyond excited to link up with coach Akkies again, we have come a long way together."