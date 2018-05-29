Smith joins Blues as forwards coach from Ospreys

Cardiff Blues coaches for 2018-19 (L-R): Duane Goodfield, Richard Hodges, John Mulvihill, Jason Strange and Tom Smith

Former Ospreys back-row forward Tom Smith has joined Cardiff Blues as forwards coach.

Smith has left his Liberty Stadium role of elite performance manager to join new Blues head coach John Mulvihill's staff.

Richard Hodges stays as defence coach with Duane Goodfield moving up from the Blues academy to become senior scrum coach.

Jason Strange has already been appointed as backs coach.

Smith takes over the role that was previously filled by head coach Danny Wilson, who guided Blues to the European Challenge Cup before leaving to become one of Dai Young's assistants at Wasps.

Wilson has been replaced by Australian Mulvihill, who said: "In formatting our new coaching group, I was aware of my responsibility to build on the foundations of the past, look clearly to the future and bring energy, knowledge and excitement to our team.

"I always wanted the best coaches in our program and I am very excited that we have four young Welsh coaches who are ambitious, knowledgeable and excited about our future.

"Tom Smith and Jason Strange are exciting additions to our group, both possessing excellent rugby intellect."