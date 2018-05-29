Rory Parata: Cornish Pirates sign Zebre centre on one-year contract

Rory Parata made 18 appearances for Connacht, scoring against Wasps in the Champions Cup

Championship club Cornish Pirates have signed centre Rory Parata from Italian side Zebre on a one-year contract.

The Australian-born 23-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Pro14 team, having been released by Connacht last summer.

He previously played for Munster and was an Ireland Under-19 international.

"He is a good decision maker in the 13 channel, has an all-round skill set and will be a fine addition to our squad," said Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.