BBC Sport - Wales play South Africa in Washington DC in a one-off Test match
Wales in Washington
- From the section Welsh Rugby
The Wales rugby team have travelled to the United States of America.
They will play South Africa in Washington DC in a one-off Test match.
The match will be played at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.
Opened in 1961 it has a seating capacity of 45,423.
It was previously home to American football side the Washington Redskins and, until last year, Major League Soccer team DC United
Wales v South Africa will be the first international rugby match held at the ground
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired