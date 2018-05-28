Scotland's Richie Gray ruled out of squad for summer tour

Richie Gray has 62 Scotland caps

Toulouse lock Richie Gray will miss Scotland's summer tour after pulling out with a hip injury.

The 28-year-old will not be replaced in the squad for next month's games against Canada, the USA and Argentina.

Gray will continue his rehabilitation with Toulouse's medical team.

Scotland have several second-row options, with Edinburgh trio Lewis Carmichael, Grant Gilchrist and Ben Toolis in the tour party, along with Glasgow Warriors' Tim Swinson.

Scotland will play on three consecutive Saturdays, starting with the game against Canada in Edmonton on 9 June.

They then play the US in Houston a week later and the final Test is against Argentina in Resistencia on 23 June.