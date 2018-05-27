BBC Sport - 'I'd give three tries up for a win any day' - Johnny McNicholl
'I'd give three tries up for a win any day' - McNicholl
- From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl says he would trade his hat-trick for a win any day after losing the Pro14 final to Leinster.
McNicholl said he was disappointed they could not defend their title in Dublin, but Scarlets can be proud of what they achieved in the league and Europe this year.
