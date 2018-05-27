BBC Sport - Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac reflects on Pro14 final loss

Pivac reflects on Scarlets Pro14 final loss

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac talks to Scrum V pitchside after their Pro14 final loss to Leinster.

Despite their disappointment, he said they will look back on their season with "fond memories" and will continue to make progress.

Scarlets will keep fighting

Pro14 final: Leinster 40-32 Scarlets

