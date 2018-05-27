BBC Sport - Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac reflects on Pro14 final loss
Pivac reflects on Scarlets Pro14 final loss
- From the section Rugby Union
Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac talks to Scrum V pitchside after their Pro14 final loss to Leinster.
Despite their disappointment, he said they will look back on their season with "fond memories" and will continue to make progress.
