Dorian Jones: Dragons fly-half joins French Pro D2 side Angouleme

Dorian Jones
Dorian Jones scored the Dragons' only try against Southern Kings in South Africa in March

Dorian Jones has left the Dragons after five years at the region to join French Pro D2 side Soyaux Angouleme.

The fly half made 66 appearances for the Dragons since joining 2013, scoring 208 points in the process.

The son of ex-Wales international flanker Kingsley Jones started just four games this season before being loaned to Worcester Warriors.

Angouleme finished 13th of 16 teams in the French second tier of rugby this season, narrowly avoiding relegation.

