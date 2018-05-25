Ulster Rugby: Physio Gareth Robinson departs role with Irish province

Departing physio Gareth Robinson has been described as the "heart and soul" of Ulster Rugby

Physio Gareth Robinson has become the latest departure from Ulster Rugby.

Robinson, who has been in the Ulster role for 18 seasons, confirmed his exit in a tweet on Friday morning.

"Goodbye and thank you to all at Ulster Rugby and our amazing supporters. I will miss you. Keep standing up and remember Nevin (Spence)," he tweeted.

News Letter Sports Editor Richard Mulligan said he was "astounded" at the news and described Robinson as the "heart and soul of Kingspan".

The words 'Nevin Spence - Always with us' were printed on Robinson's kit bag as he aimed to ensure that the memory of the player tragically killed in a farm accident in 2012 was kept in the minds of everybody associated with Ulster Rugby.

Robinson has always been a visible presence on the sideline at Ulster's games and often joined in the celebrations after scores.

On the playing side, there has been something of an exodus from Ulster with Ireland internationals Andrew Trimble, Tommy Bowe and Paul Marshall all having retired and Charles Piutau, Robbie Diack and Callum Black also leaving the Irish province.

Ulster have also lost the services of Ireland internationals Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding after the IRFU and the province opted to revoke their contracts.

Jackson and Olding were cleared of rape in late March after a nine-week trial but there was controversy over social media messages they had exchanged.