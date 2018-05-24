Richard Wigglesworth plays down chance of Premiership record with Saracens

Richard Wigglesworth (centre) and Saracens are aiming to win their fourth Premiership title

Aviva Premiership Final Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 26 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Devon plus live text commentary and match updates on BBC Sport online

Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth says he is not thinking about the possibility of entering the Premiership record books on Saturday.

The 34-year-old will become the first player to win five finals if Sarries beat Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham.

"I am trying not to think about winning, how many I have got and that sort of stuff," he said.

"I want to be part of this group and when I hang up my boots to have as many wins as possible, and then look back."

The England international is among a select group of eight players - which also includes Josh Lewsey, Simon Shaw and Lawrence Dallaglio - who have won four Premiership finals.

Wigglesworth won his first with Sale Sharks in 2006 and has added three more since moving to north London, triumphing in 2011, 2015 and 2016 with Saracens.

Wigglesworth (second from right) win his first Premiership title with Sale in 2006

"The wins are the memories you cherish and the ones you share with the rest of the lads, because you have put in a load of effort and achieved something," he told BBC Radio London.

"As well as losing finals - you remember them as well. I just want to have another good day with a good group of the lads."

Chiefs 'have few weaknesses'

Saracens are aiming for their fourth title but face an Exeter side who have reached their third consecutive Premiership final.

The Devon side lost to Sarries in 2016 but beat them in the semi-final last year before clinching their first title by overcoming Wasps at Twickenham.

"Every final gets talked up but I do genuinely think we have got the two best teams," Wigglesworth said.

"They are reigning champions so we know we are up against a very good team. We have had some good battles and there is not much weakness in their game.

"We are experienced enough to know that you can plan out a game all you want but it is different when you get out there.

"It is about how you adapt and hopefully we come out on the right end of it."