I am addicted to scoring tries - Ashton

Chris Ashton tells Chris Jones and Ugo Monye about his desperation to score tries in the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

Having broken the Top 14 try-scoring record this season, the Toulon winger will line up against England for the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

Ashton also revealed that his mum used to give him a pound for every try he scored!

Listen to the full interview in the latest Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

