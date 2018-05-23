Departing Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane open to Scotland coaching role

Shaun Wane is leaving Wigan Warriors after six years as head coach

Departing Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane would be interested in a role in the Scotland rugby union set-up, should one be offered to him.

The 53-year-old, who is leaving Warriors at the end of the season, has been linked with a position in Gregor Townsend's staff, although no approach has been made by Scottish Rugby.

Wane is known to admire Townsend and SRU chief executive Mark Dodson.

He is open to switching codes following his Wigan exit.

Wane has won five trophies in six years in charge of Warriors, and orchestrating defence is his specialty.

He and Townsend share a great mutual respect, with Wane visiting Scotland training camps, and Townsend travelling south to spend time at Warriors.

The Scotland boss is seeking a permanent replacement for forwards coach Dan McFarland, who will join Ulster in January 2019, with Carl Hogg assisting on an interim basis.