BBC Sport - Paul Gustard: New Harlequins head of rugby has 'a lot to thank Eddie Jones for'

Gustard has 'a lot to thank Eddie Jones for'

England defence coach Paul Gustard says he has "a lot to thank head coach Eddie Jones for", as he becomes Harlequins' new head of rugby.

