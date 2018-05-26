Premiership final: Exeter Chiefs 10-27 Saracens

Chris Wyles became the first man to score in three Premiership finals as he ended his playing career with a brace in Saracens' win

Aviva Premiership Final Exeter Chiefs (3) 10 Try: Steenson Pen: J Simmonds Con: Steenson Saracens (12) 27 Tries: B Vunipola, Wyles 2, Earle Pen: Spencer Cons: Farrell 2

Saracens regained their Premiership title, winning a fourth final against holders Exeter at Twickenham.

Two Chris Wyles tries in his last game before retirement and scores from Billy Vunipola and Nathan Earle won it for them after a sluggish start.

Gareth Steenson scored Chiefs' only try as Sarries survived losing Schalk Brits to the sin-bin in the closing quarter.

In a repeat of the 2016 final, Saracens took the trophy in their fourth final in the past five years.

Exeter, who finished eight points clear of second-placed Saracens in the regular season, could not build on a dominant opening 10 minutes where a solitary penalty from Joe Simmonds was all they had to show for it on the scoreboard.

As Saracens looked set for a difficult afternoon, Mark McCall's side turned the game on its head with two tries in the space of four first-half minutes.

Number eight Vunipola put an injury-disrupted season behind him with their first try before USA international Wyles was set free from 20 metres out by quick hands from Alex Goode and Sean Maitland.

Exeter hung in the contest, going in at the break 12-3 behind, but Wyles' second score seven minutes after the restart put Saracens 16 points clear.

After hooker Brits was shown a yellow card in his final Saracens appearance, all Exeter's numerical advantage could produce was Steenson's score from close range.

Replacement winger Earle, who departs for Harlequins in the summer, then exploited tired Chiefs legs to add a fourth try in the closing moments.

Joe Simmonds' early penalty put Exeter ahead but it was the only time they would lead Saracens.

Nathan Earle dives over for Saracens' final try to seal the 27-10 victory.

Exeter Chiefs: Turner; Nowell, Slade, S Hill, Woodburn; J Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Lees, J Hill, Ewers, Armand (capt), S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Holmes, Skinner, Waldrom, Townsend, Steenson, Whitten.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Kruis, Isiekwe, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Brits, Barrington, Figallo, Skelton, Rhodes, Spencer, Bosch, Earle.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).

