Declan Kidney: Former Ireland head coach is the new director of rugby at London Irish

Declan Kidney won the Six Nations Grand Slam with Ireland in 2009

Former Ireland head coach Declan Kidney is the new director of rugby at relegated London Irish.

Kidney managed the Exiles from 2008 to 2013 and has been a technical consultant with the club since March.

Nick Kennedy, the former rugby director at the Madejski Stadium, left in March with Irish bottom of the Premiership.

"We are very enthusiastic about the commitment shown by a talented young breed of players to London Irish," said 58-year-old Kidney.

He will work with head coach Les Kiss, who joined in March.

London Irish were relegated to the Championship this season after finishing well adrift in the Premiership, winning just three matches.

"Declan has been brilliant since arriving as technical consultant," said chief executive Brian Facer.

"We've seen players and staff bring a positive approach to their work both on and off the pitch, and this was reflected in the improved performances towards the end of the Premiership campaign."

Kidney won the Heineken Cup with Munster in 2006 and 2008 and led Ireland to the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2009.