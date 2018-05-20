Outgoing Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes reacts to his side's 35-17 European Champions Cup play-off victory over Ospreys and insists there is no sour taste over his Kingspan exit.

Gibbes flew to France on Thursday to hold talks with La Rochelle, having previously stated his intention to return to New Zealand to coach Waikato.

However, he insisted Ulster's preparation for the game wasn't compromised by his trip as it took place on a day off for the players.