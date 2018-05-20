BBC Sport - Ospreys 'got what they deserved' against Ulster - Alun Wyn Jones

Ospreys 'got what they deserved' - captain Jones

Ospreys captain and lock Alun Wyn Jones says they "got what they deserved" in their Pro14 Champions Cup play-off defeat by Ulster.

The hosts won 35-17 in Belfast to consign Ospreys to Europe's second tier in 2018-19.

