BBC Sport - Watch: Ulster defeat Ospreys 35-17 in European Champions Cup play-off

Ulster score four tries in a 35-17 win over the Ospreys at Kingpsan Stadium in the play-off to decide the final Pro14 team to take part in next season's Champions Cup.

Craig Gilroy touched down twice, with Kieran Treadwell and Jacob Stockdale also crossing for the hosts.

Alun Wyn Jones, Jeff Hassler and Dan Biggar were the try-scorers for the Ospreys.

