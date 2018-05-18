BBC Sport - Pro14 semi-final highlights: Glasgow 13-28 Scarlets

Highlights: Glasgow 13-28 Scarlets

Watch Scrum V highlights as Scarlets run in four tries against Glasgow to reach the Pro14 final.

The visitors won 28-13 and will face either Leinster or Munster in the final.

Advisory: Available to UK users only.

