BBC Sport - Pro14 semi-final highlights: Glasgow 13-28 Scarlets
Highlights: Glasgow 13-28 Scarlets
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch Scrum V highlights as Scarlets run in four tries against Glasgow to reach the Pro14 final.
The visitors won 28-13 and will face either Leinster or Munster in the final.
Advisory: Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired