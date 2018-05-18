BBC Sport - Pro14: Scarlets in final, but Wayne Pivac 'disappointed' with aspects of play
Scarlets in final, but Pivac 'disappointed' with aspects of play
- From the section Rugby Union
Defending champions Scarlets reached the Pro14 final, but Wayne Pivac was unhappy with some of their play at Glasgow.
The visitors won 28-13 and will face either Leinster or Munster in the final.
