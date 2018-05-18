BBC Sport - Pro14: Scarlets in final, but Wayne Pivac 'disappointed' with aspects of play

Scarlets in final, but Pivac 'disappointed' with aspects of play

Defending champions Scarlets reached the Pro14 final, but Wayne Pivac was unhappy with some of their play at Glasgow.

The visitors won 28-13 and will face either Leinster or Munster in the final.

Advisory: Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Scarlets in final, but Pivac 'disappointed' with aspects of play

Video

How Leicester's Iheanacho made VAR history

Video

Watch: The best goal from each round of 2018 FA Cup

Video

Pogba on pasta, dolphins & being a Mancunian

Video

Hazard 'not selfish enough' to win Ballon d'Or

Video

Buffon's best saves at the 2006 World Cup

Video

When Motson commentated with Ali

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Watch: Chewbacca's FA Cup predictions

Video

Don't be fooled by my grey hair, I've got years left - Mourinho

Video

World Cup countdown: Klose's record-breaking 16 goals - 2014

Video

Can love conquer all on an FA Cup Final date?

Video

Pliskova attacks umpire's chair after controversial defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Great names & great FA Cup goals: Man Utd v Chelsea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired