Bundee Aki to captain Barbarians against England

Bundee Aki's completed a grand slam with Ireland on last visit to Twickenham

Ireland centre Bundee Aki will captain the Barbarian's against England the Quilter Cup on May 27 at Twickenham.

Aki was part of Ireland's Six Nations success and leads The 17-strong squad of players from New Zealand, Argentina, USA, Australia and France.

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw returns to the Barbarians after 12 years alongside Wales' Justin Tipuric.

The squad will be finalised after the knock-out rounds in the Premiership, Pro-14 and French Top League.

Barbarians squad

Backs: Niyi Adeolokun (Connacht & Ireland), Bundee Aki (Connacht & Ireland), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont & Scotland), Luke McAlister (Toulon & New Zealand), AJ McGinty (Sale Sharks & USA), Charles Piutau (Ulster & New Zealand), Rhodri Williams (Dragons & Wales)

Forwards: John Afoa (Gloucester & New Zealand), Ultan Dillane (Connacht & Ireland), Ramiro Herrera (Stade Francais & Argentina), Benjamin Kayser (Clermont & France), Tatafu Polota-Nau (Leicester & Australia), Sateki Timani (Clermont & Australia), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys & Wales), Loni Uhila (Clermont), Flip van der Merwe (Clermont & South Africa), Victor Vito (La Rochelle & New Zealand)