Merthyr wing Kyle Evans voted Premiership Player of the Year

Merthyr wing Kyle Evans scored two tries in their Welsh Cup final win over Newport

Merthyr wing Kyle Evans has won the Principality Premiership Player of the Year award.

His 19 tries helped Merthyr to a double of the league and Welsh Cup.

Best Newcomer award was won by Ebbw Vale wing or centre Toby Fricker, while Newport head coach Craig Warlow received the Coach of the Year award.

The public vote for Try of the Year went to Pontypridd's Lewis Williams for his solo effort in his side's 17-6 win away to Ebbw Vale in September.

The Unsung Hero award was presented to the medical teams of four clubs - Ebbw Vale, Bargoed, Aberavon and Newport - for their work in coming to the aid of spectators taken seriously ill while at games during the season.