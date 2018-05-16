Gibbes hails 'real rugby technician' McFarland

Jono Gibbes says he is impressed by the man who will succeed him as Ulster head coach next season.

Gibbes spoke to the Scotland assistant coach Dan McFarland about the squad he will inherit at Ulster and said McFarland will add a lot to the province when he takes charge at Kingspan Stadium.

Former Glasgow Warriors and Connacht forwards coach McFarland has agreed a three year contract with Ulster and is currently working out a notice period with the Scottish Rugby Union.

"He's a real technician, a guy that's very thorough, meticulous in planning, and a genuinely good guy," said Gibbes.