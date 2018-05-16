Ospreys sign Argentine back rower Guido Volpi for next season

Guido Volpi
Guido Volpi spent a week at Llandarcy Academy of Sport earlier this year, training with the senior team

Ospreys have signed Argentine back rower Guido Volpi for next season.

The 22-year-old played for CUQ Rugby in Buenos Aires before heading to France last summer to sign for Narbonne.

He can play at number eight and blindside flanker and will be the first Argentinian player to sign for Ospreys in their history.

"I am very happy to sign," said Volpi, who will join the squad for pre-season training ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

"They are a big club and are always ambitious about their goals."

He added: "It will be my first experience at this level, so I'm really looking forward to it and I hope to benefit from this and grow as a player."

At 6ft 3in (1.93m) tall and 17st 3lb (110kg), Volpi's physicality impressed during a trial.

Dan Griffiths, Ospreys rugby general manager, said: "Guido is a fantastic athlete, with size, pace and the ability to offload.

"He really impressed during his time with us, not only with his physical capabilities, but also his ability to adapt and learn quickly".

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired