Ospreys sign Argentine back rower Guido Volpi for next season

Guido Volpi spent a week at Llandarcy Academy of Sport earlier this year, training with the senior team

Ospreys have signed Argentine back rower Guido Volpi for next season.

The 22-year-old played for CUQ Rugby in Buenos Aires before heading to France last summer to sign for Narbonne.

He can play at number eight and blindside flanker and will be the first Argentinian player to sign for Ospreys in their history.

"I am very happy to sign," said Volpi, who will join the squad for pre-season training ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

"They are a big club and are always ambitious about their goals."

He added: "It will be my first experience at this level, so I'm really looking forward to it and I hope to benefit from this and grow as a player."

At 6ft 3in (1.93m) tall and 17st 3lb (110kg), Volpi's physicality impressed during a trial.

Dan Griffiths, Ospreys rugby general manager, said: "Guido is a fantastic athlete, with size, pace and the ability to offload.

"He really impressed during his time with us, not only with his physical capabilities, but also his ability to adapt and learn quickly".