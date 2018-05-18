European Champions Cup play-off: Ulster v Ospreys (Sun)

Dan Lydiate has not featured for Ospreys since going off injured against Dragons on New Year's Eve

European Champions Cup play-off: Ulster v Ospreys Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Sunday, 20 May Kick-off: 15:05 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Two Northern Ireland, updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ulster will be without captain Rory Best and Iain Henderson for their Champions Cup play-off against Ospreys.

Best damaged his hamstring in training and is replaced by prop Rob Herring.

Ospreys are boosted by the return of British and Irish Lion Dan Lydiate, who had been expected to miss the rest of the season with a bicep injury.

Sam Davies comes in at full-back for the injured Dan Evans (foot), while Ashley Beck replaces centre Kieron Fonotia (hamstring).

Lock Henderson misses out after sustaining a knee injury in Ulster's 24-24 draw against Munster at Thomond Park.

With Lydiate's return to fitness at flanker, Sam Cross drops to the bench as part of three changes to Ospreys' starting line-up that beat Cardiff Blues on Judgement Day.

The game will be a final Ulster appearance for Charles Piutau, Callum Black and Robbie Diack.

Irish internationals Tommy Bowe, Andrew Trimble and Paul Marshall are not included in the squad meaning they have played their last game for Ulster, having announced their retirements earlier this season.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, who along with the departing Beck has been an Osprey since 2007, will play his final game before joining Northampton in the summer.

Wing Jeff Hassler and prop Dmitri Arhip will also bow out for the region.

The last Pro14 meeting between Ulster and Ospreys was a low-scoring affair

Ulster finished fourth in Conference B while Ospreys came fifth in Conference A, but they qualify for the play-off as third-placed Cheetahs are not eligible for the European Champions Cup given that they are a South African side.

Sunday's winner will secure the seventh and final qualifying place.

The play-off is a repeat of the meeting between the two sides in Belfast on 13 April, which Ulster won 8-0.

Ospreys defence coach Brad Davis said his side need to look after the ball better this time around.

"When we did achieve turnovers defensively, we gave the ball back pretty quickly," he said.

"The knock-on effect is that we weren't able to put any pressure on the scoreboard or Ulster's defence, and we really didn't get an opportunity to fire a shot."

Davis emphasised the importance of playing in Europe's top club competition next year: "It's important for the club from a financial perspective, it's important for the players because we want to test ourselves against the likes of Toulon, Racing and Leinster.

"We feel as a region that's the table we want to be eating at. We have this opportunity on Sunday to deliver and we intend to give it our best shot."

Ulster are hoping to finish on a positive note at the end of a turbulent season.

Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes stated his belief that there is more at stake than just a place in Europe.

"A win would be great, European rugby is a big deal but for me what's more important is the last impression that we make," he said.

"For me it's more important that we show the public the effort and the attitude that we are prepared to put in for each other on the field. We are proud of who we represent and who we play alongside."

Both sides ended their regular Pro14 campaigns three weeks ago and Gibbes insisted that it is the team who have best coped with the break between matches that will have the advantage on Sunday.

"It's the team that is able to adjust, minimise the drop-down in the last three weeks and is a bit more accurate with the ball that will have the upper hand," said the Kiwi.

"The motivation of Europe is a given for both teams but the actual challenge on the field is the cohesiveness and contact-readiness."

Ulster: C Piutau; L Ludik, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J McPhillips, J Cooney; C Black, R Herring (capt), R Kane, A O'Connor, K Treadwell, R Diack, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T T'Toole, J Regan, C Henry, D Shanahan, D Cave, C Gilroy.

Ospreys: S Davies; J Hassler, A Beck, O Watkin, H Dirksen; D Biggar, T Habberfield; N Smith, S Otten, D Arhip, B Davies, A Wyn Jones (capt), D Lydiate, J Tipuric, J King.

Replacements: I Phillips, R Jones, M Fia, A Beard, S Cross, M Aubrey, C Allen, J Hook.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

Assistant referees: Mike Adamson (SRU), Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)