Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets - Jonny Gray savours 'crazy' Scotstoun backing

Gray, centre, helped Glasgow clinch the Pro12 title for the first time in 2015.

Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 18 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba & BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Jonny Gray says Glasgow Warriors' "crazy" fans can inspire the team to a Pro14 semi-final victory over Scarlets.

Glasgow, Pro12 champions in 2015, hope to reach the league showpiece for the third time by beating last year's winners at Scotstoun.

The stadium capacity has been increased from around 7,350 to 10,000 for the match.

"It's really exciting; there's going to be more of our fans," Scotland lock and Glasgow native Gray, 24, said.

"They're crazy and when you get to meet them they're just good people. So you feel a real sense of pride when you run out here, especially being from Glasgow and for the guys coming in, they feel proud they are playing here.

"You can hear them throughout the game and they come and support us wherever we go. When you go out on that pitch, you represent more than yourself, so you want to make them proud."

Although Warriors have won all 10 of their home league matches this term, they were brushed aside 26-8 by the Scarlets in Llanelli during April, and have lost three of their past four games.

Where Dave Rennie's Glasgow faltered in the European Champions Cup, earning just one victory from their six pool matches, the Welsh region flourished, topping their group and reaching the semi-finals.

Scarlets were beaten in the Champions Cup semi-finals by eventual winners, Leinster

"Scarlets are playing some really good rugby when you see what they've done in Europe and in the league," Gray added.

"They can attack from anywhere, they've got a really strong defence, so they don't have many weaknesses.

"We need to look at the last time we played them and all credit to them, they deserved to win. When they had the ball, they took their opportunities."